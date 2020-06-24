NSW allow Vic NRL and AFL teams to play on

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has waved play on for incoming AFL and NRL teams from Victoria, despite urging her state's citizens not to interact with those south of the border.

With fears of an impending second wave in Victoria as daily COVID-19 cases hover in double figures, the NSW premier called for organisations to cease contact with anyone from the Garden State.

But Ms Berejiklian's hard-line stance doesn't apply to the major football codes, permitting those involved have gone through the appropriate checks and balances.

"As long as those COVID-safe checks have been in place and players have confirmed to be negative," she told reporters on Wednesday when asked if the upcoming games would go ahead.

"I mean, those organisations have a responsibility already in their COVID-safe plans.

"A number of those games, I understand, were going to be played in Victoria (and) are now going to be played in NSW.

"But every organisation, everybody who is active needs to avoid those hotspots, needs to avoid broader Melbourne at this stage whilst the community spread is what it is."

After the positive test of Essendon's Conor McKenna, NRL powerhouse Melbourne have relocated to the Harbour City indefinitely in the lead up to Friday's "home" clash with the Warriors.

Sydney will also host two primetime AFL clashes featuring Victorian sides, with Sydney-Western Bulldogs and GWS-Collingwood fixtured for Thursday and Friday night respectively.

Swans coach John Longmire has no qualms about going head-to-head with the Bulldogs, putting his faith in the AFL's strict COVID-19 protocols.

"All we can do is take the advice of health professionals and the AFL," he said on Tuesday.

"The AFL give us all the guidance.

"We've got very strict protocols and we're abiding by those protocols as we should.

"And if they change, we change with them. That's all we can go by at the moment."

Although acknowledging Victoria's coronavirus numbers are rising, Swans co-captain Luke Parker echoed his coach.

"I'm not overly concerned with playing against the Melbourne sides," he told AAP on Wednesday.

"I know there's a bit of an outbreak but I'm sure the AFL clubs and everyone we come up against is doing everything they can to steer clear."