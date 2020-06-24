Hawks want consistency in AFL: O’Meara

After an up-and-down start to the AFL season, Hawthorn vice-captain Jaeger O'Meara says the Hawks need to find consistency.

The Hawks bounced back from a 62-point loss to Geelong to overwhelm reigning premiers Richmond on Thursday night, leaving them sitting 2-1 after three games.

The Hawks play North Melbourne, who are coming off a flat loss to Sydney, on Sunday and O'Meara said his team would need to be at their best against the hard-working Kangaroos.

"Looking at the weekend's results, you've seen that a lot of the teams that didn't go so well in round two bounced back in round three," O'Meara said.

"We don't really want to get into that emotional rollercoaster where you're up one week and down the next.

"With a shorter season, it needs to be up every week - so we're trying to do that."

O'Meara, who was excellent against Richmond after missing the Geelong game, said the Hawks didn't have the right mindset against the Cats but had amended their approach the following week.

Finding midfield consistency has also been a focus.

The key trio of O'Meara, Tom Mitchell and James Worpel are still building their midfield understanding, with injuries preventing a consistent run of games together.

O'Meara missed most of 2017 through injury and Mitchell was sidelined for all of 2019, while Worpel is in just his third AFL season.

"Unfortunately obviously Tommy missed a large chunk of last year and then we weren't able to do any contact sessions - and then when we were able to do contact sessions I fractured my eyebrow, so I missed out on that as well," O'Meara said.

"So we're developing as a midfield group, it's something that we want to get better at.

"We've connected well, but we need to stay tight, and it's obviously made a little bit tougher with the restrictions at the moment in terms of the connection stuff, but we feel like we're doing that well at the moment."