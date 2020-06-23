No changes to AFLW despite pandemic costs

AAP AFL

By AAP Newswire

The AFL has decided against making any cuts to its women's competition despite navigating through the financial storm brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's AFLW season finished without a premier as the coronavirus situation worsened after the first week of the finals series.

But 14 teams will remain for the 2021 season, with a nine-week regular season and a three-week finals series.

AFL Commission chairman Richard Goyder said the AFLW was still growing and should be exempt from reductions next year.

He argued AFLW spending within clubs was much smaller than in men's football programs.

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan said it was vital to lock down the AFLW season after the abrupt end to 2020.

"It is the Commission's view that it is critical at this juncture to provide clarity to the AFLW clubs and players by demonstrating our ongoing commitment to women's football and the AFLW competition," he said.

"All 18 clubs were also given a detailed outline today on the AFL's revenue forecasts for the coming two years.

"(There is) continued work that is required to be done to ensure that the AFL and our clubs collectively are able to manage the significant debt incurred this year as a result of the impact of the pandemic."

