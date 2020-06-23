AAP AFL

AFL teams adjust to training changes

By AAP Newswire

Western Bulldogs players - AAP

1 of 1

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge says players and coaches will have to be flexible and resilient throughout the season as AFL clubs adjust to another change to training protocols.

After the positive COVID-19 test of Essendon's Conor McKenna, contact training is now only permitted in small groups, with clubs' full-squad training sessions now non-contact.

"We've all got to adhere to the restrictions and the slight adjustment in the protocols and in that you just take solace in the fact that you're one of 18 (clubs) who just need to adjust," Beveridge told reporters on Tuesday.

"... It probably compromises what you'd like to do, absolutely, but it's such a different season, you need to be resilient - it's survival of ingenuity as much as it is being resilient from the physical and mental point of view.

"So we need to think outside the square and support our players in what they're doing and we'll be okay with it."

After McKenna's positive result, Essendon had to wait to see how many other players would miss games - with ultimately only James Stewart sidelined.

Beveridge said the Bulldogs had made a point of shuffling their small groups in a bid to avoid top players from the same positions of the ground collectively being ruled out by a positive test.

"Each week we reconsider who should be in which group and we've re-done them and we've probably been a little bit more conservative with regards to what's happened there and we've got a pretty good blend," he said.

"Because you're not training so much and the contact is minimised, you've got to go through a process of risk assessment."

Meanwhile, Carlton defender Jacob Weitering downplayed the effect of the changes and expected Blues players to stay in their particular line groups.

"It's probably not going to affect us too much because we have been training in groups one day a week then a full training session which the AFL permits on the Thursday," Weitering said.

"So that's not going to change, there's just going to be no contact on Thursday."

Latest articles

News

Wire rope barrier program over-sold and over-budget, according to report

The Victorian Government’s wire rope barrier program will not achieve its expected road safety benefits, and is $100 million over budget. These were the findings of the auditor-general’s report tabled in parliament on June 18. The...

Jamie Salter
News

AgBioEn to produce fuel from biomass by the end of next year

Renewable energy facility AgBioEn will start producing fuel from agricultural waste by the end of next year, as construction of the Katunga facility continues unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Madi Chwasta
News

Start your cows right for long-term performance

Australian dairy farmers have always known that happy, healthy and well-fed heifers will stay in the herd for longer and be more productive. This begins with establishing them right on a healthy lead feed. Many farmers across Australia looking for...

Dairy News Australia

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Bombers grounded after positive COVID test

Essendon’s AFL match against Melbourne has been postponed after Conor McKenna tested positive for COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Bombers get good news after COVID-19 tests

James Stewart is the only Essendon player who will have to go into quarantine along with his AFL teammate Conor McKenna.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Rowell committed to Suns long-term

AFL Rising Star favourite Matt Rowell is expected to follow a host of fellow young guns in committing his long-term future to Gold Coast.

AAP Newswire