AAP AFL

Rayner to bring Brisbane’s AFL energy

By AAP Newswire

Cameron Rayner - AAP

1 of 1

Goals aren't the AFL currency for Brisbane's Cameron Rayner, who trusts they'll come eventually thanks a renewed focus that means no respite for Adelaide on Sunday.

The half-forward has managed just one major across three games in the stop-start 2020 season after averaging almost one a game in his first two AFL seasons.

A former No.1 draft pick, Rayner conceded his fitness was lacking last season but has returned to action this campaign sharper than ever and keen to influence the contest in a variety of ways.

He said his final-quarter tackle after chasing down West Coast's Shannon Hurn was evidence of that new mindset.

"That's what I try and base my game off as a starting point; energy and pressure ... it's something the forward group can do to help the team out," he said.

"One week it'll be Charlie (Cameron) kicking a couple of goals, or Eric (Hipwood) or Macca (Daniel McStay), your time will come.

"If I can base my game on pressure and not necessarily worry about scoreboard impact hopefully that'll come."

Rayner will play AFL game No.50 when the Lions face the Crows, who are searching for answers after consecutive floggings from Port Adelaide and Gold Coast.

Brisbane (2-1) beat the Eagles without captain Dayne Zorko and ruckman Stef Martin, who both trained well on Tuesday and are tracking well for a return.

There will be no assumptions made by the Lions though, who are keen to exploit their kind run of home games before the next round of fixtures are released.

"It's going to be on, they'll come out with lots of fight and energy," Rayner said of Adelaide

"It shows the maturity of the group now... it's probably a whole new squad since 2014 (sic) but we need to show we're maturing as a group to be able to win without our captain against a good team like West Coast is a good step."

Latest articles

News

Wire rope barrier program over-sold and over-budget, according to report

The Victorian Government’s wire rope barrier program will not achieve its expected road safety benefits, and is $100 million over budget. These were the findings of the auditor-general’s report tabled in parliament on June 18. The...

Jamie Salter
News

AgBioEn to produce fuel from biomass by the end of next year

Renewable energy facility AgBioEn will start producing fuel from agricultural waste by the end of next year, as construction of the Katunga facility continues unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Madi Chwasta
News

Start your cows right for long-term performance

Australian dairy farmers have always known that happy, healthy and well-fed heifers will stay in the herd for longer and be more productive. This begins with establishing them right on a healthy lead feed. Many farmers across Australia looking for...

Dairy News Australia

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Bombers grounded after positive COVID test

Essendon’s AFL match against Melbourne has been postponed after Conor McKenna tested positive for COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Bombers get good news after COVID-19 tests

James Stewart is the only Essendon player who will have to go into quarantine along with his AFL teammate Conor McKenna.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Rowell committed to Suns long-term

AFL Rising Star favourite Matt Rowell is expected to follow a host of fellow young guns in committing his long-term future to Gold Coast.

AAP Newswire