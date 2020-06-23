AAP AFL

Eagles, Dockers to avoid hotel quarantine

By AAP Newswire

West Coast - AAP

West Coast and Fremantle players are rejoicing after confirmation they won't have to quarantine in a hotel when they go back to Western Australia.

With both of WA's AFL clubs in a month-long hub on the Gold Coast, there were fears players would have to spend 14 days quarantining in a Perth hotel on returning to WA.

But Premier Mark McGowan says that quarantine period can be served at their regular homes, subject to strict conditions.

The two clubs can train during their quarantine period, and are also free to play each other in a western derby.

There's still a chance Fremantle and West Coast will need to spend an extra week or two in their Gold Coast hub before a similar Perth set-up is established.

Crowds of up to 30,000 will be able to attend games from Saturday at Perth's Optus Stadium.

There will be no limits by July 18, meaning up to 60,000 people will be allowed to go to games in Perth.

That is a juicy carrot for the AFL, which has lost millions of dollars through the coronavirus pandemic.

