No GWS focus on niggle in AFL loss: Greene

Toby Greene insists GWS weren't preoccupied with physicality in their AFL loss to Western Bulldogs as he prepares to return against Collingwood on Friday night.

Greene, who has been one of the central figures in the spiteful rivalry between the Giants and Bulldogs, missed last Friday night's clash because of a knee injury.

There were a handful of scraps at Marvel Stadium before a melee erupted at three-quarter time, prompting the league to fine 15 players after the Bulldogs' 24-point win.

GWS director Jimmy Bartel argued the Giants, expected to be premiership contenders this season but now 1-2 and outside the top eight, invited backlash because they failed to back up "tough guy acts" with "fundamentals of the game".

Greene, who declared himself a certain starter for the clash with the Magpies at Giants Stadium, believed there was no predetermined plan to rattle the Dogs' cage.

"I'm not sure about that. I don't think we went into the game thinking that," Greene told reporters on Tuesday.

"It just turned out like that.

"Obviously there is a big rivalry between the teams. It is what it is.

"We haven't really spoken at all (about that) this week.

"It's something that happened on Friday night. The boys will pay their fines and move on."

Midfielder Josh Kelly (calf) is also expected to return against Collingwood.

Lachie Whitfield and Brent Daniels, who both suffered concussions during the the loss to the Bulldogs, are less likely to be cleared to play but Greene remained upbeat.

"They (Kelly and Whitfield) both trained today. They'll be available for selection," the small forward said.

"They're good to go."

Greene said he wasn't happy when coach Leon Cameron suggested sitting out last Friday's game.

"I thought I'd convinced Leon (last week) but he talked me out of it," the 26-year-old said.

"It's always frustrating watching any game. It was just disappointing how we played... we have to try to make amends.

"We need to get back to the way we want to play footy."

The Giants will confront premiership favourites Collingwood for the first time since ending the Magpies' 2019 season in the preliminary final.

"They're a really good side. Probably the form side in the competition and it's a great challenge for us," Greene said.

COVID-19 restrictions on contact training could arguably make it harder for sides like GWS to find form during a slump but Greene suggested there was no "advantage or disadvantage" because the same rules applied for all clubs.