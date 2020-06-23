AAP AFL

Dogs can handle tough schedule: Beveridge

By AAP Newswire

Luke Beveridge - AAP

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge is confident his side can handle their third AFL game in 12 days when they face the Swans in Sydney on Thursday.

The Bulldogs beat GWS on Friday night - five days after their loss to St Kilda - and will be keen to back up against the Swans after a six-day break.

"It's a tight turnaround but I think the thing that's helped it is the shorter game time," Beveridge told reporters on Tuesday.

"We're essentially only playing three quarters of the old version as far as the time goes so the players are coming through the games, they're physically pretty good.

"There's some (soreness) here and there because they're getting used to the games again but also with the boys who aren't playing because you (have to) come in and perform for the whole game and not be too fatigued at the end of it.

"But it's the tightest turnaround I think we've ever had - three games in that period of time - and then we've got a longer (break) where we can have some time off.

"So there's not a minute in the day other than your five or six hours sleep - if you're getting it - that you can take the foot off."

Beveridge was confident the intensity the Bulldogs showed against GWS was "sustainable", but warned against a drop-off against the Swans, who beat North Melbourne.

"If we take our eye off what we need to do at all then Sydney will get the better of us," he said.

"We've just got to remain on edge and respect the competition and that'll help us."

The Bulldogs will be without gun midfielder Josh Dunkley but are optimistic he will return from a syndesmosis injury within the month.

Pat Lipinski is among those to come into contention to replace Dunkley, who Beveridge admitted would be difficult to replace given his work rate.

The Bulldogs players who aren't picked will play a scratch match against their Collingwood counterparts on Friday.

