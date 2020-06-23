Crows consider axing Walker from AFL team

Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks has refused to guarantee Taylor Walker's spot following the Crows' embarrassing start to the AFL season.

Like most of his teammates, the former captain has failed to fire as Adelaide's rebuild took a dark turn against the Gold Coast on Sunday.

The 30-year-old has kicked just one goal in two games since the season restart with the 2017 grand finalists slumped at the bottom of the ladder.

Walker is just 12 goals away from overtaking club great Tony Modra as Adelaide's all-time leading goal-kicker, but that may not be enough to keep his spot.

Nicks was frustrated at how easy the Suns were able to repel Adelaide's forward attacks during the 53-point demolition at Metricon Stadium.

"We've moved that ball into our forward line, the opposition have been able to mark the ball 18 times; I don't know if that's a record but it'd be right up there," Nicks told 3AW on Monday night.

"We're asking a lot of 'Tex' (Walker) and Darcy Fogarty as our key (forwards) and helping out in the ruck.

"'Tex' (Walker) at this point in time is struggling to get that job done forward of the ball."

The Crows will consider young tall Elliott Himmelberg and former Port Adelaide big man Billy Frampton into the team.

"You want to make them better footballers long-term, rather than putting them in at a point where maybe they're not ready," Nicks said.

"We felt those guys had a bit of work to do when they first got back (after the season shutdown).

"We will probably look at that this week because we were quite happy with the way a couple of them played in our seconds game."

Nicks said Adelaide had a lengthy team debrief after getting back to their hotel on Sunday night and discussed the debacle against Gold Coast.