AAP AFL

Dogs star Dunkley suffers serious injury

By AAP Newswire

Josh Dunkley - AAP

1 of 1

Just as the Western Bulldogs' AFL season seemed to be turning around, star midfielder Josh Dunkley has been ruled out for at least six weeks.

The 2016 premiership player suffered a serious ankle injury in the dying minutes of the Bulldogs' breakthrough victory over GWS on Friday night.

Scans have confirmed a syndesmosis injury, leaving the 23-year-old's season in doubt.

The Bulldogs are already missing fellow key midfielder Lachie Hunter, who is halfway through a four-game suspension for an alleged drink-driving car accident in April.

Luke Beveridge's team will head to Sydney on Thursday night for a clash with the Swans at the SCG.

After two terrible performances to open the season, the Dogs moved to a 1-2 record with their 24-point win against the Giants at Marvel Stadium.

Latest articles

News

University fees reaction

The Morrison Government is planning to overhaul funding for university undergraduate courses from 2021, having a far-reaching impact on students, universities and industry in the region. Under the proposed changes, humanities and communications will...

John Lewis
News

Two TattsLotto winners in Shepparton area

There are two Greater Shepparton people who will always remember 2020 for the year that changed their lives, after both had the TattsLotto division one winning numbers on Saturday night. They’ll walk away with more than $740 000 alongside 25...

James Bennett
News

Reinforces agriculture as the post-Covid leader

Proposed changes to university fees will make degrees more accessible for future jobs in high demand sectors such as agriculture, nursing and teaching, Federal Member for Nicholls Damian Drum has said. Mr Drum said the reforms recognised the farming...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Bombers grounded after positive COVID test

Essendon’s AFL match against Melbourne has been postponed after Conor McKenna tested positive for COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Rowell on track for AFL Rising Star nod

Gold Coast teenager Matt Rowell is a raging favourite for the AFL Rising Star award after claiming the round two nomination.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Rowell committed to Suns long-term

AFL Rising Star favourite Matt Rowell is expected to follow a host of fellow young guns in committing his long-term future to Gold Coast.

AAP Newswire