Dogs star Dunkley suffers serious injury

Dogs star Dunkley suffers serious injuryBy AAP Newswire
Just as the Western Bulldogs' AFL season seemed to be turning around, star midfielder Josh Dunkley has been ruled out for at least six weeks.
The 2016 premiership player suffered a serious ankle injury in the dying minutes of the Bulldogs' breakthrough victory over GWS on Friday night.
Scans have confirmed a syndesmosis injury, leaving the 23-year-old's season in doubt.
The Bulldogs are already missing fellow key midfielder Lachie Hunter, who is halfway through a four-game suspension for an alleged drink-driving car accident in April.
Luke Beveridge's team will head to Sydney on Thursday night for a clash with the Swans at the SCG.
After two terrible performances to open the season, the Dogs moved to a 1-2 record with their 24-point win against the Giants at Marvel Stadium.