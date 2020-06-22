AAP AFL

Pies to investigate Lumumba racism claims

By AAP Newswire

Heritier Lumumba - AAP

1 of 1

Collingwood are investigating premiership player Heritier Lumumba's claims he was racially abused during his 10 seasons at the AFL club.

The Magpies' integrity committee is looking into the defender's allegations he was nicknamed the "chimp" and the club didn't support him.

Collingwood director Peter Murphy is chairing the committee, with chief executive Mark Anderson also part of the inquiry.

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley has reached out to Lumumba but hasn't heard back from him.

The club says it will continue to attempt to make contact with Lumumba in the hope he will assist the committee in better understanding the allegations.

The retired 33-year-old is after a public acknowledgement about his allegations of being treated unfairly while at the Magpies before sitting down with Buckley.

Collingwood director Jodie Sizer said the club understood Lumumba's claims are serious and wanted to treat them as such.

"As a board we have come together and unanimously agreed we need to take action," she said.

"From my perspective the whole of Australia is on an important journey as it deals with racism, the impacts of racism and considers what, as a nation, we want to be and are to become.

"Collingwood is also on its own journey and important to both quests is truth telling.

"Understanding the truth, owning the truth and supporting those in sharing their truths is a key next step for any action."

Lumumba has detailed on social media his alleged experiences at the Magpies, claiming he endured a "culture of racist jokes" and took magic mushrooms to cope with the situation.

He left Collingwood at the end of 2014 before finishing his 223-game career with Melbourne.

Latest articles

News

University fees reaction

The Morrison Government is planning to overhaul funding for university undergraduate courses from 2021, having a far-reaching impact on students, universities and industry in the region. Under the proposed changes, humanities and communications will...

John Lewis
News

Two TattsLotto winners in Shepparton area

There are two Greater Shepparton people who will always remember 2020 for the year that changed their lives, after both had the TattsLotto division one winning numbers on Saturday night. They’ll walk away with more than $740 000 alongside 25...

James Bennett
News

Reinforces agriculture as the post-Covid leader

Proposed changes to university fees will make degrees more accessible for future jobs in high demand sectors such as agriculture, nursing and teaching, Federal Member for Nicholls Damian Drum has said. Mr Drum said the reforms recognised the farming...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Bombers grounded after positive COVID test

Essendon’s AFL match against Melbourne has been postponed after Conor McKenna tested positive for COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Rowell on track for AFL Rising Star nod

Gold Coast teenager Matt Rowell is a raging favourite for the AFL Rising Star award after claiming the round two nomination.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Rowell committed to Suns long-term

AFL Rising Star favourite Matt Rowell is expected to follow a host of fellow young guns in committing his long-term future to Gold Coast.

AAP Newswire