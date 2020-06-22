AFL crowd-limits rise to 30,000 in Perth

AAP AFL
AFL crowd-limits rise to 30,000 in PerthBy AAP Newswire
The AFL has been handed a juicy carrot to create a hub in Perth after the Western Australian state government announced that crowds of up to 30,000 will be able to attend games from this Saturday.
And in an added incentive, the WA government plans to allow full-capacity crowds from July 18, meaning up to 60,000 fans could attend games at Optus Stadium.
WA's hard border closure has created huge problems for the AFL, who have been intent on finding a way around the state's required 14-day quarantine period for incoming visitors.
State premier Mark McGowan has previously floated the idea of Victorian teams being able to play each other while serving their 14-day quarantine period in WA.
But the recent spike in coronavirus cases in Victoria means Western Australia may now backflip on that idea.
The state's two AFL sides, the Eagles and Dockers, are currently in a hub on the Gold Coast, with both clubs keen to head back home after playing their scheduled four games in Queensland.