AAP AFL

AFL crowd-limits rise to 30,000 in Perth

By AAP Newswire

Perth's Optus Stadium - AAP

1 of 1

The AFL has been handed a juicy carrot to create a hub in Perth after the Western Australian state government announced that crowds of up to 30,000 will be able to attend games from this Saturday.

And in an added incentive, the WA government plans to allow full-capacity crowds from July 18, meaning up to 60,000 fans could attend games at Optus Stadium.

WA's hard border closure has created huge problems for the AFL, who have been intent on finding a way around the state's required 14-day quarantine period for incoming visitors.

State premier Mark McGowan has previously floated the idea of Victorian teams being able to play each other while serving their 14-day quarantine period in WA.

But the recent spike in coronavirus cases in Victoria means Western Australia may now backflip on that idea.

The state's two AFL sides, the Eagles and Dockers, are currently in a hub on the Gold Coast, with both clubs keen to head back home after playing their scheduled four games in Queensland.

Latest articles

AFL

AFL crowd-limits rise to 30,000 in Perth

Up to 30,000 fans will be able to attend AFL games in Perth if a hub is set up in Western Australia.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Giants ‘shown up’ in AFL stoush: Bartel

GWS director Jimmy Bartel says his AFL side were taught a lesson in toughness after trying to intimidate the Western Bulldogs.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Crows should expect more pain: Ricciuto

Adelaide’s football director Mark Ricciuto says Crows fans can expect more pain if a senior core of players can’t improve their form.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

COVID-19 restrictions ease for AFL players

Golf and surfing is back on the agenda for AFL players with the league easing strict health protocols to safely restart the season amid COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Bombers grounded after positive COVID test

Essendon’s AFL match against Melbourne has been postponed after Conor McKenna tested positive for COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Rowell on track for AFL Rising Star nod

Gold Coast teenager Matt Rowell is a raging favourite for the AFL Rising Star award after claiming the round two nomination.

AAP Newswire