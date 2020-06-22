Talia admits Crows not up to AFL standard

Adelaide veteran Daniel Talia admits the Crows simply aren't playing to an AFL standard as they come to terms with a humiliating start to their Queensland hub experience.

The Crows, embarrassed by local rivals Port Adelaide in round two, were thrashed by Gold Coast at Metricon Stadium on Sunday.

The Suns held the Crows scoreless in the opening quarter before cruising to a 53-point victory, their first win against Adelaide in 14 attempts.

Only a couple of goals in the final quarter prevented the ignominy of the Crows posting the lowest score in their history.

"Pretty simply we're just not coming to play," Talia said.

"We're sort of minus 20 possessions, last five weeks, at quarter time.

"That talks about your mindset and attitude coming in the game and then the majority of guys just aren't playing their role and playing to the standard that you need to win games of AFL footy."

Talia, a two-time All-Australian who has played 189 games for the Crows, said turning around the team's form wouldn't happen overnight.

He said senior players had to be the ones to drive the change.

Rory Sloane and Tayor Walker are among those under fire but Talia said they're far from the only players who need to have a hard look at themselves.

"We're just not putting it out there and that burns us," Talia said.

"We need to get better as a whole group and it starts with the old guys and that's what was said last night.

"When you've got your 10 best players not playing, well, you can't expect the young boys to come in and carry the side.

"We're under no Illusions. We've got to get better."