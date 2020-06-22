AAP AFL

Talia admits Crows not up to AFL standard

By AAP Newswire

Disappointed Crows player - AAP

1 of 1

Adelaide veteran Daniel Talia admits the Crows simply aren't playing to an AFL standard as they come to terms with a humiliating start to their Queensland hub experience.

The Crows, embarrassed by local rivals Port Adelaide in round two, were thrashed by Gold Coast at Metricon Stadium on Sunday.

The Suns held the Crows scoreless in the opening quarter before cruising to a 53-point victory, their first win against Adelaide in 14 attempts.

Only a couple of goals in the final quarter prevented the ignominy of the Crows posting the lowest score in their history.

"Pretty simply we're just not coming to play," Talia said.

"We're sort of minus 20 possessions, last five weeks, at quarter time.

"That talks about your mindset and attitude coming in the game and then the majority of guys just aren't playing their role and playing to the standard that you need to win games of AFL footy."

Talia, a two-time All-Australian who has played 189 games for the Crows, said turning around the team's form wouldn't happen overnight.

He said senior players had to be the ones to drive the change.

Rory Sloane and Tayor Walker are among those under fire but Talia said they're far from the only players who need to have a hard look at themselves.

"We're just not putting it out there and that burns us," Talia said.

"We need to get better as a whole group and it starts with the old guys and that's what was said last night.

"When you've got your 10 best players not playing, well, you can't expect the young boys to come in and carry the side.

"We're under no Illusions. We've got to get better."

Latest articles

National

RBA confident about economic outlook

The governor of the Reserve Bank says he’s confident about the Australian economy bouncing back but urges that policy reform by government will be a key factor.

AAP Newswire
National

NT speaker asked to quit over ICAC report

The speaker of the Northern Territory parliament has been found to have engaged in corrupt conduct “on the balance of probabilities” after an ICAC inquiry.

AAP Newswire
National

Serial con artist jailed for eight months

A serial fraudster who conned her friends and family has been jailed for eight months after breaching her “lenient” sentence.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

COVID-19 restrictions ease for AFL players

Golf and surfing is back on the agenda for AFL players with the league easing strict health protocols to safely restart the season amid COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Bombers grounded after positive COVID test

Essendon’s AFL match against Melbourne has been postponed after Conor McKenna tested positive for COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Rowell on track for AFL Rising Star nod

Gold Coast teenager Matt Rowell is a raging favourite for the AFL Rising Star award after claiming the round two nomination.

AAP Newswire