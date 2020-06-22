Power coach hails Wines’ AFL comeback

Port Adelaide vice-captain Ollie Wines' successful comeback to the AFL has been lauded by coach Ken Hinkley.

Wines and fellow midfielder Travis Boak were best on ground contenders as the Power made a winning start to their Queensland AFL hub experience on Sunday against Fremantle.

The 29-point win was Wines' first appearance of the year after missing round one due to ongoing recovery from shoulder surgery and being suspended for round two following a breach of coronavirus protocols.

After claiming 25 disposals and a goal in the victory, Wines earned praise for rebounding from his ban so strongly.

"It has been tough but he owned his mistake," Hinkley said.

"We've seen what's happened over the weekend. You've just got to be so careful. We want this game to keep going and Oli knows that and as I said, he owned the mistake. He moved on.

"He pushed on and he played the way he played in a trial game the week before, he was outstanding."

Having kept their 100 per cent record intact, the ladder-leading Power will now settle in to hub life on the Gold Coast ahead of Saturday's match against West Coast at Metricon Stadium.

Teenage midfielder Xavier Duursma will undergo scans after suffering what appeared to be a serious hamstring injury in the win over Fremantle.

Hinkley says his main focus is preparing for a fired-up Eagles team, which has suffered back-to-back defeats during their Queensland hub stay so far.

"They're one of the elite teams of the competition," Hinkley said.

"Haven't quite played as well as they'd like in the last couple of games.

"I'm sure Adam (Simpson, Eagles coach) won't be missing anything when it comes to being ready to go this week.

"To be fair we've got reasonable history against them. Been pretty tough games that we've played in my time against West Coast so we look forward to nothing else but a really fierce contest and hopefully we do enough things right to come out on top."