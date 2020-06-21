AAP AFL

Crows in ‘world of hurt’ after AFL hiding

Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks won't delay crisis talks after his side's continuing AFL horror show, admitting they are in a "world of hurt".

The Crows narrowly avoided their lowest AFL score on Sunday afternoon in a 12.10 (82) to 4.5 (29) spanking from Gold Coast. Adelaide will remain in their Queensland quarantine hub ahead of next Sunday's clash with Brisbane.

Dominating clearances (38-25), the Suns had almost double the contested possessions of the Crows and the first 12 forward-50 entries in the first quarter.

A shoulder injury to Rory Atkins in his 100th game didn't help, Nicks admitting he wasn't sure where to begin the analysis.

"Good question .... we're in a world of hurt at this point - nowhere near the level," he said.

"We've got some conversations coming up about why that is."

The Crows were hammered last week by Port Adelaide in their biggest Showdown defeat and arrived on the Gold Coast with plenty to prove against a side who had just snapped a 19-game losing streak.

"We expected a response and we weren't able to deliver," Nicks said.

We've got some things to answer. As a midfield, we've got work to do.

"There are too many areas at the moment to be angry with one and not the other."

Nicks was keen to begin the post mortem examination immediately.

"We'll be in there as soon as ... straight into it as a full group," he said.

"We'll open it up; hopefully, I don't do too much of the talking ... hopefully, I see some vulnerability there.

"We'll turn it around but, at this point in time, it's just not acceptable what's being put out."

