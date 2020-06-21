AAP AFL

Dees fire up in AFL scratch match

By AAP Newswire

Neville Jetta and Charlie Spargo - AAP

1 of 1

Melbourne players released their pent-up frustration on each other during a heated intra-club match that was held in place of Sunday's postponed AFL fixture against Essendon.

The two clubs had been due to meet in a round three clash at the MCG before Bombers defender Conor McKenna returned a positive COVID-19 result on Saturday.

Instead, the Demons hastily arranged a full-scale 40-player practice match behind closed doors at the home of football in preparation for next Sunday's meeting with Geelong.

Former skipper Nathan Jones was one of three players dropped from the Melbourne team to face Essendon and was among those mounting cases for recalls to the senior side.

"It was pretty competitive," captain Max Gawn said.

"Obviously we've got 40 guys that are out there and some relatively big names that have missed the 22 from this week.

"Nathan Jones, Michael Hibberd and these sort of guys were trying to get back in.

"It was nice and hot. The umpires actually had to step in a few times just to tell us to back off and that it's only a practice match, which was fair enough."

The postponed Essendon-Melbourne match will likely force a fixture squeeze later in the season and see clubs play matches off shorter breaks than usual.

But shorter quarters are in play this season as a safeguard against unexpected scheduling issues during the coronavirus pandemic and Gawn feels they will help players get through a heavier workload.

"We all knew when this AFL season was getting up and going that this was probably going to come at some point," Gawn said.

"I'm someone who would rather play than train, so I'm looking forward to potentially a mid-week fixture.

"I was very, very frustrated about 4pm (Saturday), as were about 50,000 Melbourne fans and the rest of the players, but it is what it is."

McKenna's attendance at an open house inspection is reportedly at the centre of an AFL investigation to determine how the Irish defender, who is asymptomatic, contracted the virus.

The 24-year-old faces a suspension if he is found to have broken strict protocols to attend the inspection.

Gawn feels for McKenna and believes the focus should be on the player's health and wellbeing.

"My thoughts go out to Conor," Gawn said.

Melbourne players Charlie Spargo and Kysaiah Pickett were suspended for protocol breaches prior to the season restart this month.

Pickett was picked to return against Essendon after serving his one-match ban and the Demons are hopeful Spargo will now qualify as having served his two-match sentence.

Melbourne football manager Josh Mahoney said the club will seek clarity from the AFL on the matter.

Latest articles

News

Students go digital to find future career

WHILE large gatherings still aren’t permitted during the coronavirus pandemic, this hasn’t stopped the Beacon Foundation from helping their students with their futures. On a normal year, students from five schools around the twin towns would have...

Alex Gretgrix
News

Victorian Government under fire for COVID-19 decisions

Member for Murray Plains Peter Walsh has joined forces with peak industry groups to condemn the Victorian Government for the weekend’s changes to the state’s COVID-19 restrictions. Industry groups including the Victorian Chamber of...

Riverine Herald
News

Echuca gyms prepare to re-open with a different look

THE wait for gym lovers in Echuca-Moama is finally over. Gyms in Victoria can re-open from Monday with strict social distancing rules still in place, including a 20-person per zone limit. There is a limit of 10 people per class not including the...

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Bombers grounded after positive COVID test

Essendon’s AFL match against Melbourne has been postponed after Conor McKenna tested positive for COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Rowell on track for AFL Rising Star nod

Gold Coast teenager Matt Rowell is a raging favourite for the AFL Rising Star award after claiming the round two nomination.

AAP Newswire
AFL

COVID-19 restrictions ease for AFL players

Golf and surfing is back on the agenda for AFL players with the league easing strict health protocols to safely restart the season amid COVID-19.

AAP Newswire