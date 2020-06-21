AFL hub turning into a horror for Eagles

West Coast's mid-year Gold Coast getaway is quickly becoming the road trip that can't end quickly enough.

The Eagles' 30-point loss to Brisbane at the Gabba on Saturday means it's played two, lost two so far in the Queensland AFL hub for Adam Simpson's team.

After being humbled by Gold Coast last weekend, the Eagles found themselves ahead against the Lions at halftime but were overrun in the second half.

Simpson acknowledges hub life is having an affect on his team's performance.

"It's pretty obvious that there's some differences that we're working through ... but on field we haven't adapted well enough up here at the moment," Simpson said.

"That's what we got to work through ... we're all in this together and we'll keep fighting."

Simpson says he and the club will continue to seek clarity over when they can return to Perth but in the meantime he'll work on bouncing back to winning ways when they take on Port Adelaide at Metricon Stadium next Saturday.

Elliot Yeo, Liam Ryan and captain Luke Shuey all picked up knocks against the Lions while suspended defender Jeremy McGovern rolled an ankle in a reserves scratch match earlier on Saturday, Simpson expects all four to be in contention to take on the Power.

He says while the hub isn't ideal, it also cannot be used as an excuse.

"We come up here to win. So otherwise what's the point coming in? And that's that's been our attitude and we just haven't delivered," he said.

"This is part of the journey and part of the experience. Sometimes you're going to have good experiences, sometimes bad, and at the moment we've got to find a way to make it good."