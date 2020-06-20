Lions heap more AFL hub misery on Eagles

Premiership fancy West Coast's AFL quarantine hub experience isn't getting any better.

The Eagles, outplayed last weekend by Gold Coast, have slumped to second-straight loss on their Queensland road trip, beaten 10.14 (74) to 6.8 (44) by Brisbane on Saturday night in front of limited crowd of 1965 fans at the Gabba.

The Lions, playing without captain Dayne Zorko (Achilles) and experienced ruckman Stefan Martin (hamstring), made light of a four-point halftime deficit with a dominant second-half display to storm to the 30-point win.

After the 44-point defeat to the Suns, the Eagles are 1-2 with at least two more weeks on the road ahead of them.

Impressive midfielder Jarrod Berry kicked a career-best-equalling three goals for the Lions in what was the team's first victory without Zorko on the field since before his 2012 debut.

Without their leader, midfield pair Lachie Neale (32 disposals, two goals, seven tackles) and Hugh McLuggage (26 touches, five tackles) were standouts for the Lions, particularly as they took control in the third term.

Lions coach Chris Fagan was proud as punch with his team for coming out on top of an Eagles team he knew would be dangerous after their loss to the Suns.

"They're a really proud footy club. We knew tonight they were going to come out hard," Fagan said.

"We just thought tonight would be a good measure of our maturity. If we could actually soak up that pressure that they were going to bring and that effort that they're going to bring and come away with a victory.

"It's probably the most pleasing thing tonight. I thought mentally we were really strong."

Nic Naitanui (34 hit-outs, one goal) at times was dominant against Lions duo Oscar McInerney and Archie Smith but too many of his teammates were unable to match the ruckman's efforts.

Only Andrew Gaff, in his 200th AFL match, with 30 disposals and seven marks and Bradley Sheppard earned post-match praise from Eagles coach Adam Simpson.

"We were right in it there for long periods of the game and we got overawed in the midfield and beaten in the contest and the game got away from us halfway through the third," Simpson said.

"We hung in there and battled but it's just not good enough at the moment. It was a grind game and we didn't do it for long enough."

The loss compounded a tough day for Simpson, with suspended defender Jeremy McGovern limping off after hurting an ankle during a scratch match earlier on Saturday against Brisbane's reserves.

With Elliot Yeo (shoulder), Ryan (ankle) and captain Luke Shuey all taking knocks on Saturday night, the Eagles are not only beaten but bruised heading into the third match of their hub stay against Port Adelaide next weekend at Metricon Stadium.

The Lions, 2-1 after wins over the Eagles and Fremantle since the post COVID-19 restart, have a third-straight match at the Gabba next Sunday against Adelaide.