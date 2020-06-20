Blues hang onto upset Cats in AFL thriller

AAP AFL

Carlton have survived late-drama to win at Kardinia Park for the first time in 24 years, after upsetting Geelong by two points to break their 2020 AFL duck.

The Blues were given next to no chance of defeating Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday night, with the Cats having won 35 of the previous 39 games at their fortress.

Carlton appeared to be cruising to victory when they led by 42 points during the third term, but their early enthusiasm faded before hanging onto win 12.7 (79) to 11.11 (77)

Geelong charged home with five last-quarter goals as the Blues struggled to move the ball out of the Cats' forward half.

But Geelong sprayed several chances in the dying minutes, including a gimme from Gary Ablett, to leave their run too late.

Carlton never lost the lead from the moment Eddie Betts slotted the opening goal just 47 seconds into the round-three match.

The Blues last tasted victory at Geelong in 1996, but it was only their fourth match at the venue since.

David Teague's team reversed their trend of slow starts by kicking five opening-quarter goals to one to shock the flat-footed Cats.

Carlton forwards Mitch McGovern and Levi Casboult piled more pain on the home team as the Blues produced their highest-scoring first-half since 2016.

The Blues still led by 35 points at the final break, but Geelong weren't done and the visitors tired.

"The boys worked really hard and deserved the win," Teague said.

"It's exciting because we played three really good quarters and set a standard we know we can play now."

Patrick Cripps led Carlton's midfield dominance, resulting in major wins at the clearances and the inside-50 count.

Jacob Weitering was outstanding patrolling in defence, taking crucial intercept marks and limiting Tom Hawkins to two goals.

Just two days after Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson declared Geelong "aren't that good", the Cats slumped following last week's 61-point smashing of the Hawks.

Even experienced performers like Joel Selwood, Patrick Dangerfield and Ablett were well down on their usual output.

Jack Steven, who was mysteriously stabbed last month, was quiet in his first game for the Cats after arriving at Geelong during the off-season.

In further concerns for the Cats, Luke Dahlhaus' night finished early with the speedster suffering a concussion in the first quarter and Sam Menegola missed the last quarter with back troubles.

Cats coach Chris Scott was fuming with his side's performance.

"I've got the luxury of trying to work my way through it...but it's fair to say I don't have the answer now," he said.

"It just didn't look like the same team as last week for three quarters."

The result leaves both teams with a 1-2 record

