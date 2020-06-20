AAP AFL

Saints ponder ruck set-up after Pie stars

By AAP Newswire

St Kilda outgunned by Collingwood ruckman Brodie Grundy

St Kilda coach Brett Ratten will need to revisit his ruck set-up after Collingwood star Brodie Grundy out-pointed Rowan Marshall and Paddy Ryder in the Saints' 44-point loss at the MCG.

Grundy was a key influence on the game with 20 possessions and 31 hitouts as the Pies jumped out to 38-point halftime lead then cruised to a 12.9 (81) to 5.7 (37) win on Saturday.

"We thought it would be an advantage to take two high-quality ruckmen in against one of the best in the comp and it didn't work," Ratten said.

"(Grundy) was too good.

"And we probably didn't get any bang for buck from them as forwards either.

"I thought Paddy had his moments ... but I'll have to give the points to Brodie.

"He took on two and he's a very good ruckman ... they lowered their colours, which many will do this year."

St Kilda carried strong momentum into the clash on the back of last week's impressive win over the Western Bulldogs, but could manage just one goal after halftime.

"We'll take some findings from the game but it was pretty disappointing by the end," Ratten said.

"To think that even if we were going to get beaten we didn't really challenge them at any stage.

"That's the part that's disappointing."

Bradley Hill was among his new team's best players again with 25 touches.

Jade Gresham was busy with 22 disposals and seven clearances, while Richmond premiership player Dan Butler continued his impressive start with 16 possessions and two goals.

