Fines galore for Dogs, Giants AFL melee

By AAP Newswire

Several GWS and Western Bulldogs were fined after a rugged AFL clash - AAP

Fifteen Western Bulldogs and GWS players have lighter pockets after being fined over their wild three-quarter-time AFL brawl.

Tensions boiled over several times on Friday night at Marvel Stadium, culminating in all-in melee before players headed into the final change.

Dogs captain Marcus Bontempelli and teammates Josh Bruce, Bailey Smith, Sam Lloyd, Mitch Wallis, Bailey Williams, Aaron Naughton and Caleb Daniel were all charged with engaging in a melee.

Giants players Jeremy Finlayson, Harry Perryman, Brent Daniels, Daniel Lloyd, Aidan Corr, Callan Ward and Heath Shaw received the same penalty.

The affected players will each receive a $500 fine if they accept an early plea.

In a relief for the Dogs and Naughton, the young forward was cleared after a clash with Giants flyer Lachie Whitfield in the first quarter.

Whitfield was ruled out of the rest of the game with concussion, but the match review officer deemed Naughton's actions were "not unreasonable" as he was contesting the ball.

It was another chapter in a fierce rivalry between the clubs stretching back to their 2016 preliminary final epic.

Even without injured key protagonist Toby Greene, the Giants came hard at Bontempelli from the first bounce with tagger Matt de Boer keeping him in close check.

But the Dogs had the last laugh with a 24-point win, exacting revenge for their thumping loss to the Giants in last year's elimination final.

