AAP AFL

North lose Cunnington for clash with Swans

By AAP Newswire

Rhys Shaw - AAP

1 of 1

North Melbourne suffered a blow ahead of their AFL clash with Sydney at Marvel Stadium on Saturday with Ben Cunnington a late withdrawal due to a back issue.

Former Giant Aiden Bonar replaced Cunnington in the North Melbourne side, making his club debut in the process.

Sydney also made a late change, with Hayden McLean replacing Justin McInerney to give the Swans extra height.

Inside midfielder Cunnington averaged 23 disposals, 5.5 clearances and five tackles across North Melbourne's opening two victories.

Bonar played six games for the Giants across two seasons before joining North Melbourne in last year's trade period.

Earlier in the week, the Kangaroos dropped Bailey Scott for Paul Ahern, while the Swans replaced Kaiden Brand (groin) with Robbie Fox.

Latest articles

News

Theft from motor vehicles on the rise in Greater Shepparton

Shepparton police have seen a spike in theft from motor vehicles around town over the past 12 months according to the latest Crime Statistics Agency data. The data released on Thursday shows theft from motor vehicles was the top criminal incident...

Liz Mellino
News

Drugs, weapons seized across three towns as part of cross-border operation

A 28-year-old man has faced court and four others were arrested as part of a cross-border strike force investigation into drug supply.

Shepparton News
News

After losing both brothers to suicide, Tom Crawford is raising awareness of mental health

Tom Crawford isn’t ‘one of the boys’ for a painfully simple reason. He is the only boy left. The only boy because his two brothers – all part of Tatura’s three amigos – died by suicide.

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Rowell on track for AFL Rising Star nod

Gold Coast teenager Matt Rowell is a raging favourite for the AFL Rising Star award after claiming the round two nomination.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Rowell committed to Suns long-term

AFL Rising Star favourite Matt Rowell is expected to follow a host of fellow young guns in committing his long-term future to Gold Coast.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Horror start to AFL hub life for Eagles

AFL quarantine hub life has got off to a poor start for West Coast, with the Eagles copping a shock 44-point belting by Gold Coast on Saturday.

AAP Newswire