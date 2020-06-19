AAP AFL

Ex-Saint Steven called up for Cats debut

By AAP Newswire

Jack Steven is poised to make his debut for Geelong - AAP

Former St Kilda star Jack Steven will make his club debut for Geelong after he was added to the line-up to take on Carlton at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday night.

Steven was meant to play in a practice match on Saturday but comes in to replace Brandan Parfitt, who experienced hamstring soreness after the Cats' final training session.

The 30-year-old has impressed on the track since missing about 10 days of training following a late-night stabbing incident last month.

The four-time Saints best-and-fairest winner was stabbed in the chest and went to hospital on May 17, but was cleared of any wrongdoing by the AFL.

Steven switched to Geelong at the end of a troubled 2019 season with the Saints, the star midfielder taking an extended period of leave to deal with a mental health issue.

His inclusion to face the Blues was the only change made by the Cats, who can improve to a 2-1 record following last week's 61-point thrashing of Hawthorn.

