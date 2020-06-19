AAP AFL

More surgery for luckless Bombers skipper

By AAP Newswire

Essendon captain Dyson Heppell - AAP

1 of 1

Essendon star Dyson Heppell has suffered a fresh injury setback, with the skipper set to undergo ankle surgery that will sideline him for most of the AFL season.

The 28-year-old fractured his left ankle in a tackle late in Friday's training session at the club's Tullamarine headquarters.

It continues a tough run for Heppell, who missed round one after he had surgery in February to remove a screw that was inserted as part of a post-season operation to alleviate the pain of a nagging foot injury.

"It's an unrelated injury to his foot, but we immediately had the area scanned which identified a fracture in the left ankle," Bombers football chief Dan Richardson said.

"It's very disappointing for both Dyson and the club.

"Currently, it is difficult to put a timeframe on a return prior to him having surgery, but we remain hopeful he will return to the field this season."

Heppell played his first game of the campaign last week, gathering 17 possessions in a dramatic six-point win over Sydney at the SCG.

The Bombers will attempt to improve to a 3-0 record on Sunday when they host Melbourne at the MCG.

Latest articles

Soccer

Injury concerns in A-L return: Mombaerts

Melbourne City coach Erick Mombaerts is worried there could be a number of injuries when the A-League returns but says his side is in good health.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Roar players in dark over Fowler’s return

Brisbane Roar striker Dylan Wenzel-Halls admits the A-League club’s players don’t know the plan to get coach Robbie Fowler back in the country.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Phoenix cleared for A-League resumption

Wellington Phoenix have been given the green light to enter Australia and play out the remainder of the A-League season.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Cats smash Hawks in Geelong AFL clash

Geelong have smashed rivals Hawthorn by 61 points after kicking nine goals to one in the second-half of their AFL clash at GMHBA Stadium.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Melbourne duo banned for AFL virus breach

Two Melbourne players have been banned for breaking AFL coronavirus protocols.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Rowell on track for AFL Rising Star nod

Gold Coast teenager Matt Rowell is a raging favourite for the AFL Rising Star award after claiming the round two nomination.

AAP Newswire