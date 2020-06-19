AAP AFL

Adelaide’s Milera out for two AFL months

By AAP Newswire

Wayne Milera - AAP

Adelaide utility Wayne Milera will miss the next two months of the AFL season because of stress fractures in a foot.

Milera was sent for scans after complaining of pain in his left foot during Crows training on Thursday.

The scans revealed a stress fracture in a metatarsal bone.

Adelaide's head of medicine Steve Saunders says Milera will have surgery later Friday.

"As soon as Wayne has recovered from the operation we will facilitate his travel to join the rest of the team on the Gold Coast if required," Saunders said in a statement.

The Crows travel to the Gold Coast to play the Suns on Sunday and are scheduled to remain at a Queensland hub for three weeks.

