Quiet Brown no issue for loud Roos: Shaw

Ben Brown may have opened the AFL season a little quietly, but unbeaten North Melbourne have started with a bang and that's what really counts as far as Rhyce Shaw is concerned.

Brown finished second to Coleman Medal winner Jeremy Cameron last season with 64 goals and only has two to his name after the opening two rounds of the season.

But the Roos are second on the ladder, with wins against St Kilda and GWS, as they prepare to host Sydney at Marvel Stadium on Saturday.

"I'm really pleased with the way Ben is going ... he's doing a fantastic job for the team," Shaw told reporters on Friday.

"He's obviously a focal point for us, he's one of the best forwards over the past decade and he's kicked a heap of goals, but he's playing a role for us.

"I think the way our forward line is functioning with so many avenues to goal that can only benefit the side.

"And Ben's playing his role within that and that's what's important to me and that's what's important to Ben.

"He wants success more than goals."

North will need to break a long barren spell against the Swans on home turf, having failed to take all four premiership points at Marvel Stadium or their second home at Blundstone Arena in 13 years.

Shaw will coach against friend and mentor John Longmire for the first time since taking the reins from Brad Scott.

He spent 10 years with Longmire as a player and assistant coach before his shift to Arden St but played down the significance of that duel.

The first-year coach is more concerned with the Swans' hard-edged, highly-contested game style that he is attempting to instil into his own charges.

"Obviously I know what's coming," Shaw said.

"Having spent so much time there I know how competitive and how proud the club is.

"Our boys are prepared for a battle.

"Knowing Sydney, it will take us the full 100 minutes to get over the line.

"But I'm really confident in our guys and the hunger and belief that they're starting to build."

The Roos made one change to the side that defeated GWS at Giants Stadium, bringing in Paul Ahern at the expense of Bailey Scott, while Sydney added Robbie Fox to replace the injured Kaiden Brand.