West Coast filthy with flop against Suns

Star midfielder Tim Kelly says he and his West Coast teammates were filthy about their shock loss to Gold Coast, describing the effort as "p*** poor".

The Eagles were left stunned after copping a 44-point hiding from a team that had entered the game on a 19-match losing streak.

West Coast coach Adam Simpson says the GPS data showed his players had run more in their recent intraclub match than in their game against the Suns.

Simpson was also upset about his team losing the contested possession battle by 22.

The loss has put an early question mark over West Coast's premiership credentials and Kelly said the group couldn't use the Gold Coast hub as an excuse for the poor display.

"We're a proud playing group, so to dish up what we did, we were pretty filthy with ourselves after the game," Kelly told Perth radio station Mix 94.5.

"Last week everything was new to us - our new daily routines, our living arrangements and things like that.

"(But) I never make excuses, we were p*** poor on the weekend. I'm definitely not hiding from that."

Kelly says he has noticed a higher intensity from the players at training following the loss.

West Coast will be aiming to bounce back in Saturday night's clash with the Brisbane Lions at the Gabba.

The Eagles will be without star defender Jeremy McGovern, whose suspension has paved the way for Will Schofield to return to the side.

