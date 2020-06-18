Puopolo a late out for Hawks in AFL

AAP AFL
Puopolo a late out for Hawks in AFLBy AAP Newswire
Veteran goal sneak Paul Puopolo is a late withdrawal from the Hawthorn team to take on Richmond at the MCG on Thursday night because of a tight calf muscle.
He has been replaced by Jack Scrimshaw, who will play his first game of 2020.
"Unfortunately Poppy (Puopolo) pulled up with a sore calf following (Wednesday's) training session," Hawks football manager Graham Wright said.
"Given he's not 100 per cent, we've taken a cautious approach.
"Scrimma (Scrimshaw) has been on the cusp of selection for the last two games.
"We've seen what he can do at senior level, so we're confident he'll come in and play a solid role for us."
The Hawks welcome back Jaeger O'Meara, with the star midfielder given the all-clear to resume after suffering a facial fracture in a training mishap.
Reigning premiers Richmond suffered a huge blow earlier in the week when Brownlow Medal winner Dustin Martin was ruled out with bruised ribs.
Defender Liam Baker is also out after he was granted permission to attend a family funeral in Western Australia.
Josh Caddy and Jack Ross have been included.