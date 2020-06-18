AAP AFL

Puopolo a late out for Hawks in AFL

By AAP Newswire

Paul Puopolo - AAP

1 of 1

Veteran goal sneak Paul Puopolo is a late withdrawal from the Hawthorn team to take on Richmond at the MCG on Thursday night because of a tight calf muscle.

He has been replaced by Jack Scrimshaw, who will play his first game of 2020.

"Unfortunately Poppy (Puopolo) pulled up with a sore calf following (Wednesday's) training session," Hawks football manager Graham Wright said.

"Given he's not 100 per cent, we've taken a cautious approach.

"Scrimma (Scrimshaw) has been on the cusp of selection for the last two games.

"We've seen what he can do at senior level, so we're confident he'll come in and play a solid role for us."

The Hawks welcome back Jaeger O'Meara, with the star midfielder given the all-clear to resume after suffering a facial fracture in a training mishap.

Reigning premiers Richmond suffered a huge blow earlier in the week when Brownlow Medal winner Dustin Martin was ruled out with bruised ribs.

Defender Liam Baker is also out after he was granted permission to attend a family funeral in Western Australia.

Josh Caddy and Jack Ross have been included.

Latest articles

News

Welsford St mural needs a good touch up, says local

Arnold Gough ‘shot’ Queen Elizabeth II. He’s even got the medal to prove it. Throughout his 30-year career Mr Gough would shoot more than 2000 nuptials - but, alas, not the royal wedding. However, when the young Queen, barely two...

Liam Nash
Lifestyle

Rupert in the running to be Top Dog

The Vaitohi family had no idea they would be inviting a thief into their home when they made a seemingly innocent decision in January, but they wouldn’t change it for the world.

Lachlan Durling
News

Shepparton student is mathematic marvel, ranked third in the world on Mathletics

You can count on Sky Narrazee when it comes to numbers. The Shepparton Christian College prep student is a mathematics wunderkind, ranking second in Australia and third in the world via an online interactive learning platform called Mathletics.

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Cats smash Hawks in Geelong AFL clash

Geelong have smashed rivals Hawthorn by 61 points after kicking nine goals to one in the second-half of their AFL clash at GMHBA Stadium.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Rowell on track for AFL Rising Star nod

Gold Coast teenager Matt Rowell is a raging favourite for the AFL Rising Star award after claiming the round two nomination.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Melbourne duo banned for AFL virus breach

Two Melbourne players have been banned for breaking AFL coronavirus protocols.

AAP Newswire