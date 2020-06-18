AAP AFL

Lions’ captain Zorko in doubt for Eagles

By AAP Newswire

Brisbane Lions captain Dayne Zorko - AAP

Dayne Zorko could miss Saturday's AFL clash with West Coast, leaving Harris Andrews to lead Brisbane out in his 100th game.

Goal-kicking midfielder Zorko has struggled with Achilles soreness since the side's tight win over Fremantle last weekend.

The skipper could still be named in the side, but appears in extreme doubt to run onto the Gabba on Saturday night given his reduced training load this week.

That leaves 23-year-old vice-captain and All-Australian key defender Andrews in line to deputise in his milestone appearance.

The task would add to an already busy night against an Eagles team armed with tall forwards Josh Kennedy and Jack Darling.

While Zorko's absence would test the Lions' midfield depth, there will be no leadership void given Andrews' affinity for extra responsibility.

"It certainly has (helped improve his game) since I got put in the leadership group two or three years ago," Harris said on Thursday.

"I feel like it's a really good way to stay involved in the game ... (and) help your teammates have an easier game."

His uncanny ability to intercept will be key to stopping an Eagles side that were shut down in an upset loss to Gold Coast last week.

Zorko's absence wouldn't help, with his pressure among the best in the AFL and vital in clogging up the Eagles' delivery into the forward 50.

It's something the Suns did well, limiting Darling and Kennedy to just two goals between them last Saturday.

"They're an extremely quality side, so no doubt they're going to respond well," Andrews said of the Eagles, who the Lions beat in a statement game to begin last season.

"The way the Suns play, it's a strong team defence and I'm reliant on that pressure from the midfield too ... hopefully we bring that again this week," he said.

One of the club's most valuable players, local product Andrews admits his sixth season at the Gabba has crept up on him.

But he hopes he's not even half done yet.

"I remember a conversation I had with my state under-18 coach Adrian Fletcher, he said that if you get to 100 games it's a half decent AFL career," he said.

So, what would be considered a decent career?

"If you can get to 200; you look at club legends they've all got there and you are held in that high esteem," he said.

