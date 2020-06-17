AAP AFL

Giant coy on tagging Bont for AFL clash

By AAP Newswire

Marcus Bontempelli of Western Bulldogs and GWS AFL player Matt de Boer - AAP

GWS' Matt de Boer is none the wiser over whether he will get the job of tagging Western Bulldogs superstar Marcus Bontempelli when their teams go head-to-head on Friday.

De Boer memorably restricted Bontempelli to just 13 possessions the last time the pair locked horns, in the Giants' 58-point elimination final drubbing of the Dogs last year.

Perhaps coyly, the 30-year-old midfielder insisted coach Leon Cameron has not yet given him his assignment for round three's mouth-watering clash at Marvel Stadium.

"They've obviously got a great number of midfielders up and about at the moment," he told reporters before training on Wednesday.

"It's always a team approach whether we go that way, or I might have stints up forward and on the wing as well."

The Giants bullied the Bulldogs into submission to open their 2019 finals campaign, with pugnacious forward Toby Greene fined for making contact with Bontempelli's face while scuffling on the deck.

Despite tensions boiling over in that match, De Boer denied his side felt any strong dislike for their modern-day rivals who are under the pump after slumping to a 0-2 start.

"It's more respect (for) the way that they go about it," he said.

"They bring the best out of us and vice-versa.

"I wouldn't say there's any hatred."

Notwithstanding, De Boer is keen for the Giants to recapture their trademark intensity as they bid to prove last Sunday's 20-point loss to North Melbourne was an aberration.

"We're a physical team," he said.

"We play a physical brand. It's all about winning the contest and if you can't do that, you try and make the tackle.

"Our focus will be firmly on winning the ball and being first there and supporting each other to (win) that territory battle."

The primetime clash will be only the third time in the Giants' nine-year history in which the club has played in Melbourne under Friday night lights.

