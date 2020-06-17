AAP AFL

Gaff urges senior Eagles to step up in AFL

By AAP Newswire

West Coast Eagles AFL player Andrew Gaff. - AAP

1 of 1

Milestone man Andrew Gaff has called on the club's senior players to step up as West Coast attempt to bounce back from their embarrassing loss to Gold Coast last weekend.

Eagles' players were left shell-shocked after slumping to a 44-point loss to the Suns on Saturday.

Gaff, who will notch his 200th AFL game on Saturday night when he lines up against the Brisbane Lions at the Gabba, said the dewy conditions on the Gold Coast could not be used as an excuse for West Coast's insipid display, and it's now up to the senior players to show the way.

"We expect better from ourselves," Gaff said.

"We've got a team that's played a lot of senior footy over so many years, a lot of experienced guys with a lot of success.

"We expect close to perfection, and that was a long way off that on Saturday night.

"We need to get ourselves right, and it starts with the senior guys who have been there for a long time."

Victoria-born Gaff considered leaving the Eagles at the end of 2018 in order to be closer to family.

The 28-year-old eventually signed a long-term deal to stay with the Perth-based club, but insisted on a clause that would allow him to leave at the end of 2020.

Gaff is yet to officially declare he is staying with the Eagles, but he gave a strong hint that things will pan out that way.

"We're still working through that with the club and conversations are going really well at the moment. It's all positive from that end," he said.

"I'm very lucky to play at a club that is really successful with great staff, great players and great coaches. It's all going well at the moment."

Gaff missed the club's flag in 2018 due to suspension and says he is hungry to taste the ultimate success.

The 31-year-old defender Will Schofield is expected to earn a call-up this week to replace the suspended Jeremy McGovern.

Latest articles

News

Best friends GO PINK to end breast cancer

Stephanie Dunlop’s mother taught her how to fight. When Stephanie was just 16, her mum, Theraze, battled primary breast cancer, and won. But after four years of remission, they received devastating news. The cancer was back. And this time, it was...

Charmayne Allison
News

Shepparton police seize $600,000 worth of illegal cigarettes and tobacco

Shepparton police have seized more than $600,000 worth of illegal cigarettes and tobacco following a number of search warrants executed around town. Members from Shepparton police, Shepparton Divisional Tasking Unit and Shepparton Crime...

Shepparton News
News

Erica Buckley takes her final bow

The lights never really go out. Sometimes they just flicker, other times they dim, for quite some time. But as much as you want the world to stop at some of those moments, remain frozen so the moment can never be lost, it doesn’t. Former...

Ivy Jensen

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Cats smash Hawks in Geelong AFL clash

Geelong have smashed rivals Hawthorn by 61 points after kicking nine goals to one in the second-half of their AFL clash at GMHBA Stadium.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Melbourne duo banned for AFL virus breach

Two Melbourne players have been banned for breaking AFL coronavirus protocols.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Rowell on track for AFL Rising Star nod

Gold Coast teenager Matt Rowell is a raging favourite for the AFL Rising Star award after claiming the round two nomination.

AAP Newswire