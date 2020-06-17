Hogan recall makes sense for Dockers coach

Fremantle forward Jesse Hogan has declared he's ready for an AFL return and coach Justin Longmuir says it makes sense to pick him this week.

Hogan made a successful playing return last week in a low-key scratch match, booting two goals in a strong effort.

It was his first match since fracturing the navicular bone in his right foot in round 14 last year.

A lengthy mental health break earlier this year further clouded Hogan's future, but the former Demon has been in good spirits since returning to the Dockers last month.

And with ruckman Sean Darcy ruled out of Sunday's clash with Port Adelaide at Metricon Stadium, Hogan appears to be in the box seat to earn a recall.

Hogan has already told Longmuir he is ready for senior selection and the first-year coach is leaning towards picking him.

"I was really impressed by the way he handled himself last week," Longmuir told SEN.

"He was clearly disappointed when I told him he wasn't playing, but he didn't drop his bundle.

"He trained really well and the most impressive thing is when he went back and played against the Brisbane reserves he not only performed really well, he showed some strong leadership skills with some of the younger players down there.

"We've lost our ruckman on the weekend and Rory Lobb is going to have to do a fair bit of ruck work, so there's a spot for a tall forward and it makes a lot of sense at this stage that he (Hogan) comes in."

Longmuir was impressed by how Hogan handled the three-month coronavirus shutdown.

"When he came back it was noticeable from day one that he had put in the work not only physically, but he seems a lot clearer mentally, a lot more connected to the group and a lot more committed," Longmuir said.

"Our leaders have been judging him on his actions and he hasn't put a foot wrong so far, so it's a real credit to himself."

Longmuir expects Darcy to miss at least two weeks with the knee injury.

Nathan Wilson (back spasms) will be put through his paces at training before a decision is made on his availability.

Port Adelaide will welcome back Ollie Wines after he served his one-match ban for breaking coronavirus protocols.