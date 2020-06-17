AAP AFL

Hogan recall makes sense for Dockers coach

By AAP Newswire

Jesse Hogan - AAP

1 of 1

Fremantle forward Jesse Hogan has declared he's ready for an AFL return and coach Justin Longmuir says it makes sense to pick him this week.

Hogan made a successful playing return last week in a low-key scratch match, booting two goals in a strong effort.

It was his first match since fracturing the navicular bone in his right foot in round 14 last year.

A lengthy mental health break earlier this year further clouded Hogan's future, but the former Demon has been in good spirits since returning to the Dockers last month.

And with ruckman Sean Darcy ruled out of Sunday's clash with Port Adelaide at Metricon Stadium, Hogan appears to be in the box seat to earn a recall.

Hogan has already told Longmuir he is ready for senior selection and the first-year coach is leaning towards picking him.

"I was really impressed by the way he handled himself last week," Longmuir told SEN.

"He was clearly disappointed when I told him he wasn't playing, but he didn't drop his bundle.

"He trained really well and the most impressive thing is when he went back and played against the Brisbane reserves he not only performed really well, he showed some strong leadership skills with some of the younger players down there.

"We've lost our ruckman on the weekend and Rory Lobb is going to have to do a fair bit of ruck work, so there's a spot for a tall forward and it makes a lot of sense at this stage that he (Hogan) comes in."

Longmuir was impressed by how Hogan handled the three-month coronavirus shutdown.

"When he came back it was noticeable from day one that he had put in the work not only physically, but he seems a lot clearer mentally, a lot more connected to the group and a lot more committed," Longmuir said.

"Our leaders have been judging him on his actions and he hasn't put a foot wrong so far, so it's a real credit to himself."

Longmuir expects Darcy to miss at least two weeks with the knee injury.

Nathan Wilson (back spasms) will be put through his paces at training before a decision is made on his availability.

Port Adelaide will welcome back Ollie Wines after he served his one-match ban for breaking coronavirus protocols.

Latest articles

National

UQ student could face contempt action

Student activist Drew Pavlou claims a law firm representing the University of Queensland has threatened him with legal action relating to contempt of court.

AAP Newswire
National

Australia starts proper trade talk with UK

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham has announced the formal start to trade talks between Australia and the UK, with the first round of negotiations on June 29.

AAP Newswire
National

Fight rages to close big business loophole

More pressure has been applied on the federal government to close a loophole giving more than 1000 major companies exemption from annual reporting.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Cats smash Hawks in Geelong AFL clash

Geelong have smashed rivals Hawthorn by 61 points after kicking nine goals to one in the second-half of their AFL clash at GMHBA Stadium.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Melbourne duo banned for AFL virus breach

Two Melbourne players have been banned for breaking AFL coronavirus protocols.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Rowell on track for AFL Rising Star nod

Gold Coast teenager Matt Rowell is a raging favourite for the AFL Rising Star award after claiming the round two nomination.

AAP Newswire