AAP AFL

Gawn rejects Dees’ team song criticism

By AAP Newswire

Max Gawn - AAP

1 of 1

Max Gawn has dismissed ongoing criticism over Melbourne's team song blunder, declaring the Demons have more important issues to address after a shaky AFL season restart.

Past greats and media commentators have piled on, with Nick Riewoldt slamming the Demons for a "lack of maturity" and "complete lack of awareness" in the moment after Saturday's narrow win over Carlton.

The crime was singing the club song without captain Gawn and two recruits - Ed Langdon and Adam Tomlinson - who had not played for Melbourne in a win before.

The players laughed when they realised and sang the song again, with the incident later raising questions over the team's "togetherness".

But Dees skipper Gawn, who was completing a television interview when the first song was sung, said a host of variables under coronavirus protocols mitigated a mistake that he feels has been grossly overblown.

"I think it's a storm in a teacup personally, I didn't really mind it," Gawn told Fox Footy on Tuesday night.

"Togetherness is a massive part of football clubs, I just don't think that was a sign of non-togetherness."

Gawn said Melbourne had bigger concerns, having coughed up a seven-goal lead before falling over the line against Carlton.

"To have a go at the maturity and leadership of our list for this ... that's more something that I'd say was the second half of the footy game," Gawn said.

"The maturity and leadership that we've got to grow is on the football field. The fact that I missed the song ... that's not the talking point.

"The talking point is our fadeout in the last quarter and that's what you judge my leadership and the team's maturity on.

"You don't judge it on 22 blokes standing 1.5 metres away (from each other) and forgetting that three people were still running down the race. It's just a genuine non-issue."

Melbourne have the chance to rectify their on-field form in a meeting with unbeaten Essendon at the MCG on Sunday.

Latest articles

News

Sir Doug Nicholls’ legend continues to grow

The legend of the Goulburn Valley’s Sir Douglas Nicholls is continuing to grow. Last week, the Victorian Government announced the Aboriginal Church of Christ, founded by Sir Doug, was now heritage protected. Sir Doug was pastor of the church...

Brayden May
News

New winter clothes for children urgently needed

If you’ve always wanted to donate but never knew where to start, then now is your lucky break because the instructions are clear — brand new winter clothes for children aged three to 12, ASAP. The call out for kids’ clothes comes...

Daneka Hill
News

Men’s Shed members happy to be back despite being unable to engage in health week

“Men are fairly blase about their health until it is generally too late.” That’s according to Gary Gray, of the Shepparton Men’s Shed, and you can bet it’s something he is right across. As treasurer (and former co-ordinator of “400...

Liam Nash

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Melbourne duo banned for AFL virus breach

Two Melbourne players have been banned for breaking AFL coronavirus protocols.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Cats smash Hawks in Geelong AFL clash

Geelong have smashed rivals Hawthorn by 61 points after kicking nine goals to one in the second-half of their AFL clash at GMHBA Stadium.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Rowell on track for AFL Rising Star nod

Gold Coast teenager Matt Rowell is a raging favourite for the AFL Rising Star award after claiming the round two nomination.

AAP Newswire