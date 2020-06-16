Hogan in ‘beast mode’ at Dockers training

AAP AFL

Fremantle forward Jesse Hogan is back in 'beast mode' on the training track, and that could spell bad news for Port Adelaide on Sunday night.

Hogan looms as a likely inclusion for the clash at Metricon Stadium after putting in a solid display in last Saturday's practice match.

The former Demon hasn't played an AFL fixture since he fractured the navicular bone in his right foot in round 14 last year - his second such injury.

Hogan's future was placed in further doubt when he took a lengthy mental health break earlier this year.

But the 25-year-old has looked a refreshed figure since returning to training last month, and he appears almost certain to replace Sean Darcy (knee) in the side against Port Adelaide.

Teammate David Mundy has been impressed by what he's seen from Hogan.

"Jesse over the last few weeks has reintegrated back into our group really well," Mundy said.

"He seems really positive and energetic around our group, and really keen to be back with the boys and in and amongst the football program.

"I know his training - he's an absolute beast on the track, and he's giving it all he's got. He went out on the weekend and performed really well.

"When he comes in, I know he'll be ready and we'll have him for a long time."

The Dockers are 0-2 after their late fightbacks against Essendon and Brisbane fell just short.

Mundy said it was important to stay switched on mentally and not let their opponents get a big run-on.

"Ultimately pretty disappointing with how we gave up some really easy scores," Mundy said of the 12-point loss to Brisbane.

"But I think our method and our style of play stands up, and we've got a group really capable of doing it. Our challenge is to do it more consistently."

Defender Nathan Wilson (back spasm) is expected to return against the Power.

Port Adelaide will be boosted by the return of Ollie Wines, who missed last week's 75-point demolition of Adelaide after breaching the coronavirus protocols.

