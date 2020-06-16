AAP AFL

Tigers’ Lynch clear to face Hawks

By AAP Newswire

Tom Lynch - AAP

1 of 1

Richmond forward Tom Lynch has allayed injury concerns and will line up in Thursday night's AFL clash against Hawthorn.

The key forward had scans on his foot on Monday but dismissed reports of a bone stress issue in his ankle.

"My ankle's fine - I just had a scan on my foot yesterday but it's all good," Lynch told reporters.

"I think the doc's just being a bit cautious but I'll play this week - so nothing to see here really.

"It was just part of my foot. The doc's just being pretty cautious - he just wanted to make sure it's all clear.

"I'll be fine, I'm training today, I'm playing this weekend so I'm not worried at all."

Lynch also expected Josh Caddy, who missed round two with a calf issue, to return to the selection fold.

"He's fairly confident," Lynch said.

"He'll train fully today so I'd say he'd be throwing his hand up for selection and all things going well, he should be coming into the team."

Lynch kicked three goals against Collingwood, while also providing some ruck relief for Ivan Soldo.

"Dimma (Damien Hardwick) floated the idea to Jack (Riewoldt) and I that he wants us to pinch-hit a little bit, when we got back after the break," he said.

"So I was looking forward to it - it's good to get up the ground and obviously down forward you can be starved of opportunities at times and having a run around in the middle, you can get amongst the footy."

