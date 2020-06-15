AAP AFL

Gunston backs Hawks’ Patton to improve

By AAP Newswire

Jonathon Patton. - AAP

1 of 1

Jonathon Patton can lift following an underwhelming start to life as a Hawk, with teammate Jack Gunston saying the former No.1 draft pick is still learning to play the "Hawthorn way".

After arriving at Waverley Park from GWS in the off-season, Patton was limited to six possessions and a goal in Hawthorn's 61-point belting in Geelong on Friday night.

The injury-plagued 27-year-old's output in the Hawks' round one win against Brisbane in March was almost identical to the clash with the Cats.

Patton produced a breakout season in 2016, but his career was again brought to a halt in 2018 after requiring a third knee reconstruction.

Gunston said the Hawks never rely on one person to kick a bag of goals and Patton was already playing his role.

"I don't think he's (Patton) been disgraced at all. If you look at our forward line as a whole, none of us performed on the weekend," Gunston told reporters.

"He'll find his feet. I think anyone that comes into the Hawthorn system it takes a while to get going and learn the Hawthorn way.

"We've got plenty of games left this year and I'm sure we'll see the best of 'Patto' soon."

Hawks coach Alastair Clarkson blasted his team's "second-half fadeout against the Cats, labelling it a "fourth-rate" performance.

The Hawks face a short turnaround before facing reigning premiers Richmond at the MCG on Thursday night.

"From the moment we walked off the field, we knew there was going to be clips ... that we didn't like and isn't Hawthorn-like," Gunston said.

Star midfielder Jaeger O'Meara was sorely missed at GMHBA Stadium, with the Cats' taking full control of the clearances after halftime, and the Hawks remain optimistic about their vice-captain returning from a facial fracture against the Tigers.

Latest articles

News

Council set to make Haven Mooroopna development decision

Greater Shepparton City Council received 10 submissions calling for a proposed 36 dwelling development on MacIsaac Rd, Mooroopna, not to go ahead. At tonight’s ordinary meeting, council has been advised to accept the development proposal submitted...

James Bennett
News

Council to decide Maude St Mall, COVID-19 funding.

City for Greater Shepparton councillors have been asked by staff to accept last-minute changes to the concept designs for the Maude St Mall. Council previously adopted ‘Option 4’ that went on public display in March, however it will now...

James Bennett
News

More than 450 requests for rate relief in Greater Shepparton

More than 450 Greater Shepparton ratepayers are on payment plans as part of Greater Shepparton City Council’s COVID-19 economic response.

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Melbourne duo banned for AFL virus breach

Two Melbourne players have been banned for breaking AFL coronavirus protocols.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Ex-Magpie in AFL racism claim

Heritier Lumumba says his experiences of racism during 10 years at Collingwood were inadequately dealt with by the club and AFL.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Cats smash Hawks in Geelong AFL clash

Geelong have smashed rivals Hawthorn by 61 points after kicking nine goals to one in the second-half of their AFL clash at GMHBA Stadium.

AAP Newswire