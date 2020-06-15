AAP AFL

GWS ready for short break, heated AFL game

By AAP Newswire

Jeremy Cameron - AAP

Jeremy Cameron is relishing a five-day turnaround as GWS seek to bounce back from a shock loss and pile more misery on AFL rivals Western Bulldogs.

The Giants, widely tipped to be premiership contenders after last year's grand-final appearance, suffered a 20-point defeat to North Melbourne on Sunday.

Last year's Coleman medallist Cameron booted a single goal, while Toby Greene was restricted to just two behinds as the star-studded side registered their lowest score at Giants Stadium since 2018.

GWS have scant time to dwell on the defeat as their rivalry with the Bulldogs, who sit bottom on the ladder after their own underwhelming round-two loss, continues on Friday night.

Cameron forecast a typically harsh review on Tuesday, when the Giants will study footage of their failures against North before quickly shifting focus.

"I'm happy it's a five-day break. We get to play sooner rather than later and as a club we tend to turn things around pretty quickly," Cameron told AAP.

"We've done that in the past. Even going into the finals last year, we had heavy defeats against the Hawks and Dogs before beating the Suns in round 23 and making our finals run.

"The key is picking the guys up. Just reassuring them that we've done all the work ... we just need to sharpen up in a few areas."

Cameron defended Greene, who spent some time on the ball during Sunday's second half but couldn't deliver the spark required as North seized control.

All eyes will soon be on Greene at Marvel Stadium, where he will tackle the Bulldogs for the first time since last year's fiery elimination final.

Greene was fined $7500 for serious misconduct in that knockout match after making contact with Bulldogs skipper Marcus Bontempelli's face, while he was reported in two games against the same opposition in 2017.

"There's obviously a bit of history there but in terms of Sunday I thought Tobes was pretty good, considering what we had going forward," Cameron said.

"Not many of us had good games. He still put his body on the line and created a contest.

"He'll definitely come out (firing), like all of us.

"The Dogs got rolled as well, so I'm looking forward to a pretty good and heated game."

Cameron rejected suggestions that North, who stifled the Giants' slick ball movement, revealed the blueprint for beating his AFL team.

"Our finals campaign last year, it was tight and contested throughout," he said.

"We did a lot wrong yesterday, all over the ground.

"We just need to be better when teams come at us, we need to absorb that pressure."

