AAP AFL

Blues back AFL’s Betts after racist tweet

By AAP Newswire

Eddie Betts - AAP

1 of 1

Carlton have rallied behind Eddie Betts after the AFL forward called out racist abuse he received on social media.

On Sunday, Betts posted on Instagram a tweet which referenced him and included a photo of a monkey.

"If at any time anyone is wondering why we work so hard to bring attention to the importance of stamping out racism, this is it," Betts wrote on the post.

"If ever there was a time where our focus on this needs to continue more than ever, it's now.

"We each have a responsibility to ourselves and each other. To continue to listen. To learn. To educate.

"To ignore it is to be part of the problem, to call it out is to be part of the solution."

Across round two, AFL teams took a knee pre-game, showing their support for and solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Carlton co-captain Sam Docherty said Betts' vilification underlined the need for the AFL and its clubs and players to take a stand.

"We've seen the stance we've taken as a footy club. I think they found out pretty early on Saturday morning and they've acted as they saw fit," Docherty told reporters on Monday.

"We're seeing at the moment there's a lot of this in society and for what criticism the AFL's getting for being political, I think what we're trying to do is just make it right.

"He's one of our teammates, one of our most loved figures at our footy club and to see him vilified like that, it does hurt us.

"Anyone that's asking a question about why we're taking a knee pre-game or why we're trying to make a difference, why we're trying to actually do something about it - this is the exact reason why.

"I can't understand what that does to Eddie, and I never will - and I don't think any of us will, that don't go through that.

"So from a footy club perspective we've just got to wrap our arms around him and being silent hasn't worked for a number of years - so as an industry and as a footy club we've got to stand behind our Indigenous players and make a stand."

Docherty said Betts had seemed "okay" at Carlton on Monday but emphasised the need for the Blues to rally around the 33-year-old.

"I know it hurts him, and it's completely understandable," Docherty said.

"I think it's a pretty deep rooted situation and I'm feeling for him."

Latest articles

National

War honour not a chook raffle: Tassie MP

Labor MPs are politicising the war honours debate surrounding World War II hero Teddy Sheean, Tasmanian Liberal and ex-army sergeant major Gavin Pearce says.

AAP Newswire
National

Fresh child abuse charges for Orkopoulos

Former NSW Labor MP Milton Orkopoulos has been charged with 15 sexual assault offences allegedly committed against two boys in the 1990s.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic ministers questioned over allegations

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says two ministers whose staff were allegedly involved in branch-stacking have told him they have behaved appropriately.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Melbourne duo banned for AFL virus breach

Two Melbourne players have been banned for breaking AFL coronavirus protocols.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Ex-Magpie in AFL racism claim

Heritier Lumumba says his experiences of racism during 10 years at Collingwood were inadequately dealt with by the club and AFL.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Cats smash Hawks in Geelong AFL clash

Geelong have smashed rivals Hawthorn by 61 points after kicking nine goals to one in the second-half of their AFL clash at GMHBA Stadium.

AAP Newswire