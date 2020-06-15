AAP AFL

Eagles to challenge McGovern AFL ban

By AAP Newswire

West Coast have decided to appeal Jeremy McGovern's striking ban.

McGovern was handed a one-match suspension for striking Gold Coast's Alex Sexton with a right-arm jab during Saturday's shock 44-point AFL loss.

Although the hit wasn't forceful enough to cause damage, the AFL's crackdown on punches meant McGovern was always treading a fine line.

The incident was assessed as intentional conduct, low impact and high contact, with McGovern able to accept a one-game suspension with an early guilty plea.

With only a $5000 administration fee to lose, West Coast announced that they will challenge the ban at the AFL Tribunal on Tuesday night.

If the ban is upheld, McGovern will miss Saturday night's crunch clash with Brisbane at the Gabba.

McGovern was also handed a $1000 fine for pushing Sexton into the boundary fence in a separate incident.

Sexton was offered a $1000 fine for a high bump on McGovern.

