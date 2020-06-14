AAP AFL

Fans must be patient with game: Roos coach

By AAP Newswire

North Melbourne coach Rhyce Shaw has appealed for patience from fans dismayed by the poor quality of play in some games in the AFL season's return from the coronavirus-enforced break.

The Kangaroos were one of the big winners to emerge from round two, with Shaw's side second on the ladder with a 2-0 record following their 12.8 (80) to 8.12 (60) win over GWS at Giants Stadium on Sunday.

"We just have to let the game breathe a little bit," Shaw said.

"It's pretty early.

"There has been some really good footy played over the last couple of days, especially off a 12-week break.

"When you think about it, it's crazy the boys are out there and doing what they do for as long as they played.

"I think we just have to have a bit of patience and the game will take care of itself."

Port Adelaide and Essendon are the other undefeated sides at the completion of round two.

The Power trounced cross-town rivals Adelaide by a record 75 points - 17.8 (110) to 5.5 (35) - at Adelaide Oval on Saturday night to go top of the ladder.

It was the Crows' lowest Showdown score and highest-ever losing margin to Port.

"We put 10 minutes of footy out on the ground and looked pretty good early and then unfortunately we completely dropped away," Crows coach Matthew Nicks said.

"It's a really embarrassing performance."

Bombers midfielder Darcy Parish kicked a superb goal from the boundary line with under a minute left at the SCG on Sunday to secure a thrilling six-point win over Sydney - 12.7 (79) to 11.7 (73).

Gold Coast produced the upset of the round, No.1 draft pick Matt Rowell starring with 26 possessions and two goals in a 14.6 (90) to 6.10 (46) win over West Coast.

Melbourne notched their first win of the season after they held off fast-finishing Carlton in an 8.6 (54) to 7.11 (53) thriller at Marvel Stadium on Saturday.

The Demons led by as much as 42 points before the Blues came rattling home.

Nat Fyfe and Michael Walters starred for Fremantle, but four goals to Charlie Cameron helped Brisbane to a tense 12.9 (81) to 10.9 (69) win at the Gabba.

Collingwood and Richmond kicked off the round with a dour 5.6 (36) to 5.6 (36) draw at the MCG, while Geelong ran away from Hawthorn in the second half of Friday night's encounter at GMHBA Stadium to score a 17.6 (108) to 7.5 (47) win.

