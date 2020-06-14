Star Eagle McGovern banned for Sun strike

West Coast's AFL hub experience has gone from bad to worse with Jeremy McGovern handed a one-match ban for striking Gold Coast's Alex Sexton.

The Eagles suffered a shock 44-point loss to the Suns at Metricon Stadium on Saturday night and could be without their star defender for their round-three clash with Brisbane.

McGovern can accept a one-game ban for the third-quarter incident that was graded as intentional conduct, low impact and high contact.

McGovern was also offered a $1,000 fine for rough conduct on Sexton in another third quarter incident when he pushed his opponent into the boundary fence.

Sexton drew McGovern's ire when he bumped him high during the tense quarter, an incident that saw the Suns player fined $1,000.

In other match review findings, Hawthorn veteran Shaun Burgoyne avoided a suspension for a sling tackle that dazed Geelong champion Patrick Dangerfield during Friday night's clash.

Burgoyne stunned the 2016 Brownlow medallist with a fierce tackle in the third quarter of the Hawks' 61-point loss at GMHBA Stadium.

However, he is free to play against Richmond at the MCG on Thursday night after match review officer Michael Christian slapped him with a fine for rough conduct.

The incident was assessed as careless conduct, low impact and high contact, with Burgoyne able to accept a $1,000 fine with an early plea.

Chad Wingard gave away a free kick when he collected Cat Tom Atkins with a wayward boot to the face in the third quarter, but was not sanctioned by the MRO.

Hawks pair Sam Frost and Liam Shiels can also pay $1,000 fines with early pleas after being charged with striking, while Geelong's Joel Selwood can pay a $500 fine for striking Shiels.