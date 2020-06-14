AAP AFL

Blues lose luckless defender for season

By AAP Newswire

Nic Newman. - AAP

1 of 1

Carlton will be without Nic Newman for the rest of the 2020 season after the important defender ruptured a patella tendon early in Saturday's gut-wrenching one-point loss to Melbourne.

Newman was taken from the field on a stretcher after he injured his right knee during a contest in the first quarter at Marvel Stadium.

Scans on Sunday confirmed the extent of the injury, with Newman to have season-ending surgery.

"We're really disappointed for Newy, especially after he worked so hard to get back from elbow surgery after round one," Carlton football boss Brad Lloyd said.

"His work rate and professionalism is second-to-none.

"While this is a significant injury, we have full confidence that Newy's approach to his rehab will be first class and we look forward to seeing him back to his best in 2021."

Newman dislocated an elbow in the season-opener against Richmond.

The defender made an instant impact with the Blues following his trade from Sydney, playing 20 games last season.

Latest articles

Sport

Victorian Government reveals return date for community sport

Starting dates for district sport to return have been locked in. The Victorian Government announced today contact sports could resume full-contact training for ages over 18 from July 13, followed by full competition on July 20. And for juniors aged...

Aydin Payne
News

Kialla woman writes short story about losing mother to domestic violence

And on May 6, she released My Untold Truth

Charmayne Allison
News

Rushworth man suffers injuries in Shepparton police cell while resisting restraint

A man suffered three fractured ribs and a collapsed lung while resisting restraint by police in custody in Shepparton late last month.

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Melbourne duo banned for AFL virus breach

Two Melbourne players have been banned for breaking AFL coronavirus protocols.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Ex-Magpie in AFL racism claim

Heritier Lumumba says his experiences of racism during 10 years at Collingwood were inadequately dealt with by the club and AFL.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Pies, Tigers relaunch AFL with stalemate

Collingwood and Richmond have produced a dour slugfest and ground out a draw in the AFL season relaunch at the MCG.

AAP Newswire