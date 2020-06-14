AAP AFL

Kangaroos edge GWS in impressive AFL upset

By AAP Newswire

Ben Brown. - AAP

1 of 1

North Melbourne have upset GWS by 20 points in a low-scoring AFL scrap at Giants Stadium, where the visitors' youngsters stood up in a thrilling final quarter.

Curtis Taylor, Bailey Scott, Tarryn Thomas, Cameron Zurhaar - boasting a combined 57 games of experience - each slotted clutch goals in the fourth term to get North home.

Jared Polec, arguably best on ground, also fittingly split the middle as the Kangaroos booted six goals straight to GWS's 3.2 in the final quarter.

The Kangaroos prevailed 12.8 (80) to 8.12 (60), seeing off a couple of spirited challenges and successfully stifling the Giants' potent run through the middle.

Zurhaar finished with a game-high three goals.

Ruckman Todd Goldstein was also immense for the visitors, helping himself to 51 hitouts, nine clearances and a key goal.

North are 2-0 and next face Sydney Swans then Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium as they eye a return to finals in Rhyce Shaw's first full season in charge.

Star GWS forwards Jeremy Cameron and Toby Greene were both kept remarkably quiet, combining for just one goal.

However, Greene was denied a third-quarter goal because of a contentious score-review verdict that found there was insufficient evidence to overturn the on-field decision.

There was debate about whether a scrambling Jamie Macmillan made contact with the ball before it crossed the line, but the North defender's desperation epitomised his team's approach on Sunday.

Expectations of a shootout between Cameron and North Melbourne counterpart Ben Brown, who ranked first and second on the Coleman medal leaderboard in 2019, were put to bed early.

The teams were locked at 2.6 (18) apiece at halftime, reflecting an arm-wrestle largely devoid of highlights but full of immense pressure and plenty of rust.

GWS veteran Callan Ward, who hadn't played since rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in round four of 2019 and hadn't completed a game since the 2018 finals, starred with a team-high 21 disposals.

Latest articles

Sport

Victorian Government reveals return date for community sport

Starting dates for district sport to return have been locked in. The Victorian Government announced today contact sports could resume full-contact training for ages over 18 from July 13, followed by full competition on July 20. And for juniors aged...

Aydin Payne
News

Kialla woman writes short story about losing mother to domestic violence

And on May 6, she released My Untold Truth

Charmayne Allison
News

Rushworth man suffers injuries in Shepparton police cell while resisting restraint

A man suffered three fractured ribs and a collapsed lung while resisting restraint by police in custody in Shepparton late last month.

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Melbourne duo banned for AFL virus breach

Two Melbourne players have been banned for breaking AFL coronavirus protocols.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Ex-Magpie in AFL racism claim

Heritier Lumumba says his experiences of racism during 10 years at Collingwood were inadequately dealt with by the club and AFL.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Pies, Tigers relaunch AFL with stalemate

Collingwood and Richmond have produced a dour slugfest and ground out a draw in the AFL season relaunch at the MCG.

AAP Newswire