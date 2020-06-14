AAP AFL

Cameron eager to make some noise in AFL

By AAP Newswire

Brisbane's Charlie Cameron - AAP

When Brisbane faced Hawthorn in a deserted MCG in March, the lack of spark in the Lions was noticeable for Charlie Cameron.

The livewire forward took note and made sure to bring some energy to the Lions for their round two AFL match against Fremantle at the Gabba on Saturday.

Cameron's efforts paid dividends with four goals as the Lions marked the restart of their season with a hard-fought 12-point win over the Dockers.

"When we played against Hawthorn it was a bit quiet," Cameron said.

"Our team was a bit quiet and we wanted to come out and just bring energy.

"Celebrate little things. Little contests, tackles, spoils, that sort of stuff.

"That really followed on with our pressure."

Cameron's efforts didn't go unnoticed by Lions coach Chris Fagan, who said when the 25-year-old is up and about it brings a lift to the whole group.

"It showed in his performance ... he was fantastic for us," Fagan said.

"You wouldn't mind 20 of him in the team."

A noticeable shift in Cameron's game was ditching his trademark motorbike celebration in favour of dancing along with catchy kids' tune Baby Shark after each of his goals.

Cameron said he was looking forward to having a stadium full of fans join his celebrations when crowds are allowed back to attend games as the Gabba.

"I've got to try and create energy and after a few goals I just thought I'd keep doing it," he said.

"I'll stick with it and hopefully when the crowds come back they might do it as well."

