Burgoyne avoids AFL ban for sling tackle

Hawthorn veteran Shaun Burgoyne has avoided a suspension for a sling tackle which dazed Geelong champion Patrick Dangerfield during Friday night's AFL clash.

Burgoyne stunned the 2016 Brownlow medallist with a fierce tackle in the third quarter of the Hawks' 61-point loss at GMHBA Stadium.

However, he is free to play against Richmond at the MCG on Thursday night after match review officer Michael Christian slapped him with a fine for rough conduct.

The incident was assessed as careless conduct, low impact and high contact, with Burgoyne able to accept a $1,000 fine with an early plea.

Dangerfield, who received a free kick and was able to play out the game, sympathised with his rival.

"It's pretty hard from Shaun's perspective to be able to see where the ball is in play," Dangerfield said.

"We expect so much of our players to play on instinct and play on edge and be physical."

Chad Wingard gave away a free kick when he collected Cat Tom Atkins with a wayward boot to the face in the third quarter, but was not sanctioned by the MRO.

Hawks pair Sam Frost and Liam Shiels can also pay $1,000 fines with early pleas after being charged with striking, while Geelong's Joel Selwood can pay a $500 fine for striking Shiels.

