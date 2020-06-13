Lions cling on for AFL win over Dockers

Brisbane have hung on to relaunch their AFL season with a nervy 12-point win over Fremantle behind four Charlie Cameron goals.

The Lions threatened to pull away numerous times but the Dockers kept firing back before falling short 12.9 (81) to 10.9 (69) in a near-replication their tight first-round loss to Essendon.

The Lions looked all-but home before Michael Walters kicked two final-quarter goals to breath life into the Dockers' charge.

Brisbane then missed multiple chances to seal the win in the dying stages before captain Dayne Zorko's nerve-settler got the Lions, beaten comprehensively by Hawthorn in round one nearly three months ago, on the board.

Earlier, Cameron ran rampant in the first half before being well held by Griffin Logue after the main break.

Lachie Neale's (29 touches) fitness shone late, his two goals against his former club both oozing class, while Dockers captain Nat Fyfe overcame a quiet start to kick three goals and accumulate 23 disposals.

Cameron was electric whenever near the ball, snapping three goals before guiding a tight set through for his fourth early in the second quarter.

Goals to Zorko and Dan McStay helped the Lions build a lead of substance ahead of the main break.

They'd done in the same in the first term too, but both times watched the Dockers close quarters with goals stemming from ill-discipline.

First a Jarryd Lyons brain fade saw a penalty reversed in the middle of the field and Lachie Schulz sneak a goal through to reduce the margin to eight at quarter time.

Then Fyfe won a penalty off the ball to kick his second and again pull the Dockers back into the contest with the final goal of the term.

Matt Taberner (two goals) was deemed to have juggled a mark through the goals to start the final term, while Lions debutant Tom Berry almost had his hero moment late.

Berry ran back and bravely marked about 30 metres out and lined up for what would have been the sealer, only to push his kick across the face of goal.