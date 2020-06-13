Hawks’ Shaun Burgoyne faces MRO heat

Hawthorn veteran Shaun Burgoyne is facing scrutiny for a sling tackle which dazed Geelong champion Patrick Dangerfield during Friday night's AFL clash.

Burgoyne stunned the 2016 Brownlow medallist with a fierce tackle in the third quarter of the Hawks' 61-point loss at GMHBA Stadium.

A free kick was paid to Dangerfield and the match review officer is certain to look at the incident before deciding Burgoyne's fate on Saturday.

After his 250th game, Dangerfield sympathised with Burgoyne about the tackle.

"It's pretty hard from Shaun's perspective to be able to see where the ball is in play," Dangerfield said.

"We expect so much of our players to play on instinct and play on edge and be physical."

Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson hoped the 37-year-old would be free to play in the Hawks' clash against Richmond next Thursday night.

"You've got a guy like Dangerfield who keeps his feet better than any player in the competition," Clarkson said.

"It didn't look great but we'll see what happens.

"You've got two of the fairest ball players in the competition going at each other and it's an unfortunate thing to happen in the game."

On a tough night for the Hawks in their first game at Kardinia Park since 2006, Hawks star Chad Wingard might also attract scrutiny from the MRO.

Wingard gave away a free kick when he collected Cat Tom Atkins with a wayward boot to the face in the third quarter.

Clarkson said the Hawks' second-half slump, which saw them give up 10 goals to 1, was "fourth-rate".

"When you get smacked around the ball like we did tonight, you'll (media) find all sorts of reasons; too slow, too tall, too old, they'll all come our way," he said.