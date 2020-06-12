AAP AFL

Blues keen to deliver against Demons

By AAP Newswire

Eddie Betts. - AAP

1 of 1

Carlton coach David Teague says the Blues will need to deliver a four-quarter performance if they're to get off the mark in Saturday's AFL clash against Melbourne at Marvel Stadium.

Back in March, the Blues showed some promise against reigning premiers Richmond but were made to rue a slow start.

"I expect our guys to go out there and compete and we need to compete for longer and that's our challenge," Teague said.

"We've shown we can do it for periods, but we need to have that mindset that we're there to compete for longer and to get our job done for longer.

"So I'm excited by the way they've trained and prepared.

"We've given ourselves a chance now we've got to go out and do it, we've actually got to get the job done."

Blues co-captain Patrick Cripps is arguably the best contested-ball winner in the game but the Demons - led by Clayton Oliver and Jack Viney - pride themselves on their inside grunt work.

"They're very good in that area and obviously it's not only in their midfield, they win contests around the ground as well," Teague said.

"So we need to match them and it's probably an area we've focused on over this period is being strong in the contest.

"It's important in every game but particularly against Melbourne who are quite strong in that area as well."

Eddie Betts will make his long-awaited return in Blues colours, while former Hawk Marc Pittonet will face a baptism of fire against All-Australian Max Gawn.

Jack Silvagni had been named in Carlton's team but was ruled out on Friday due to gastro, with a replacement to be named later that evening.

The Blues will welcome back Harry McKay after the forward missed the season opener with a groin injury.

Paddy Dow had been listed as omitted but Teague said the midfielder was actually sidelined with a knee injury, while Zac Fisher (ankle) is still at least a week away.

Melbourne made seven changes to their round one team that lost to West Coast, including handing debuts to Harley Bennell, Luke Jackson and Trent Rivers.

Players from both sides who weren't selected for round two will play a scratch match at Ikon Park on Saturday morning.

Latest articles

Sport

Jacobson rounds out virtual championship in strong fashion

A whirlwind campaign behind the virtual wheel has come to an end for Shepparton’s Garry Jacobson. The Matt Stone Racing driver qualified strongly and claimed one top-10 finish in Wednesday night’s final round of the Supercars All Stars E-Series...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Former Cat set to debut as Dog

“It’s a long time coming, and I’ve dreamed about this day for a while. It’s finally good to get the reward for the hard work.“

Tyler Maher
Sport

Huge interest in Echuca meeting

Crowds will not feature at tomorrow’s Echuca Racing Club meeting. But the fields for the nine-race card will be stacked. The club has fielded astronomical interest in the meeting, with 642 nominations received, leading to the nine races. Club...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

AFL

AFL job cuts causing anxiety: Magpies star

Collingwood midfielder Taylor Adams says the prospect of job cuts is causing anxiety within AFL clubs.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Ex-Magpie in AFL racism claim

Heritier Lumumba says his experiences of racism during 10 years at Collingwood were inadequately dealt with by the club and AFL.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Full-strength Eagles ready for AFL hub

All available West Coast players have signed off on joining the AFL’s Gold Coast hub, with the club confident their stay won’t go beyond four weeks.

AAP Newswire