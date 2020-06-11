Docker journeyman set for AFL hub bonding

AAP AFL

Fremantle recruit James Aish feels like he's gone full circle after lobbing back in Queensland, and he hopes the Gold Coast AFL hub will help to galvanise the Dockers.

Aish is aged just 24 but has already become somewhat of a journeyman.

The South Australian-raised defender moved to Brisbane as a teenager after being picked up by the Lions with pick No.7 in the 2013 national draft.

Two seasons at Brisbane were followed by four at Collingwood, before he was traded at the end of last year to the Dockers.

Aish, spending only a few months in Perth before flying back to Adelaide during the coronavirus lockdown, is in the Gold Coast hub with his Fremantle teammates.

"It's been a funny path," Aish said ahead of Saturday's clash with the Lions at the Gabba.

"It's just a different experience. The great thing about being in a team environment is you can get through anything together, try to enjoy it, find the fun in things and, hopefully, perform really well.

"Any form of adversity brings people together. You can have a laugh about things. It's been really good. It's a great group of guys. They're pumped to play, so it's been good to be part of."

Aish said the Dockers weren't dwelling on having to play at least their next four games away from Perth.

"We won't have to travel as much on a weekly basis," he said.

"We're just trying to embrace it - it's something different. It would be a good story in the future to be able to tell people."

Aish is set to play in defence or on the wing against the Lions.

