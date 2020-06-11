AAP AFL

Port’s Wines breaks AFL virus protocols

By AAP Newswire

Ollie Wines - AAP

1 of 1

Port Adelaide has thrown vice-captain Ollie Wines at the mercy of the AFL after admitting he broke coronavirus protocols.

Wines gave an interview to a television network on Wednesday night outside his house, breaching AFL rules dictating interviews must be held at a player's club or remotely via video links.

Port's general manager of football Chris Davies says Wines has been barred from training on Thursday morning after his "inadverdent" breach, adding the club expects a sanction from the AFL later in the day.

